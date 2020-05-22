Toddlers Inside Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True’s Epic Backyard: Playhouse, Trampoline and More By Riley Cardoza May 22, 2020 Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram 14 2 / 14 Fridge Fun True told her mom she was making “juice” and cooked it over her fake stove. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News We Found Comfy, Casual Shorts on Amazon That Don’t Ride Up Finally — Face Masks You Won’t Hate Wearing Kristin Cavallari’s Former Best Friend Kelly Henderson Sets the Record Straight on Jay Cutler Affair Rumors More News