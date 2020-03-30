Toddlers

Inside Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True’s Epic Backyard: Playhouse, Trampoline and More

By
Inside Khloe Kardashians Daughter Trues Epic Backyard
 Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
5
3 / 5

Humble Abode

True walked into her playhouse, showing off the unicorn patch on her jacket.

Back to top