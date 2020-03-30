Toddlers

Inside Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True’s Epic Backyard: Playhouse, Trampoline and More

By
Inside Khloe Kardashians Daughter Trues Epic Backyard
 Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
5
5 / 5

Mini Chef

Khloé recorded True hard at work in her play kitchen while her dolls awaited their “pasta.”

Back to top