Toddlers Inside Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True’s Epic Backyard: Playhouse, Trampoline and More By Riley Cardoza 9 hours ago Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram 7 7 / 7 Storage True opened up cabinets in her playroom, grabbing a pink toy and fake foods. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See How Fashion Designers are Fighting COVID-19 — From Producing Face Masks to Making Generous Donations ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Taping Postponed: 7 Questions We Need Answered at the Reunion Stars Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic: Tom Hanks, Orlando Bloom and More More News