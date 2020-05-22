Toddlers

Inside Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True’s Epic Backyard: Playhouse, Trampoline and More

By
True Thompson’s Baby Album: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Firstborn Daughter
 Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
14
1 / 14

Sweet Seat

The toddler rocked one of her stuffed animals in a rocking chair.

Back to top