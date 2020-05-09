Birthdays Kim Kardashian and Family Celebrate Her Son Psalm’s 1st Birthday: Photos By Kathy Campbell May 9, 2020 Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram 6 3 / 6 He’s All Hers Khloé joked that her daughter, True, thinks Psalm is her baby. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News We Found 3 Reusable Face Masks That Are Still in Stock on Amazon Act Fast — These Gorgeous Tory Burch Sandals Are 44% Off Today! Tyler Cameron Sings Into an Empty Wine Bottle After Ex Gigi Hadid’s Pregnancy News More News