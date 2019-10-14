Exclusive

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Take Kids to Nights of the Jack for Fall Family Fun: They Looked Like ‘Hands-On Parents’

By
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Nights of the Jack Fall Family Fun Gallery Halloween Skeleton
 Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram
9
10 / 9

Spooky Season

A pair of skeletons were all dressed up for a carriage ride.

Back to top