Pics Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Sweetest Moments With Their Kids By Us Weekly Staff January 22, 2020 Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Twitter 42 1 / 42 All Here The couple sat down for breakfast with their four kids in January 2020 “morning madness.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Duchess Meghan’s Le Specs Sunglasses Are Back in Stock — For Now Whitney Port Can’t Stop Talking About These Blue Light Blocking Glasses The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News