Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Sweetest Moments With Their Kids

March 2019

West and Kardashian set up a lemonade stand in their Hidden Hills neighborhood with their daughters, Chicago and North, to raise money for mental health. The famous family was selling lemonade and pairs of unreleased Yeezys to passers-by. “Kim was walking around and holding Chicago and Chicago was eating veggie sticks,” a source told Us Weekly. ”She seemed really happy.”

The KKW Beauty founder also posted videos on Instagram Stories of her daughter North, 5, setting up boxes of Yeezys with Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter, Penelope, 6.