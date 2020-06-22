Pics Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Sweetest Moments With Their Kids By Riley Cardoza June 22, 2020 Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram 49 49 / 49 June 2014 Kardashian shared an adorable photo with North and West from the couple’s May wedding in Florence, Italy. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News This Pleated Top Will Make Any Summer Outfit More Stylish This Stylish Sun Hat Helps Prevent Aging and Is Easy to Wear With a Ponytail These Crystal Clear Steve Madden Sandals Are Now 33% Off More News