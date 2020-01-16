Toddlers

Inside Kim Kardashian’s Daughter Chicago’s Minnie Mouse-Themed 2nd Birthday Party: Face Paint, Tea Cups and More

By
Inside Kim Kardashian’s Daughter Chicago’s Minnie Mouse-Themed 2nd Birthday Party
 Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram
10
10 / 10

Tea Time

The sweet treat was surrounded by roses, Rice Krispies Treats, macarons and tea cups.

Back to top