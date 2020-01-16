Toddlers

Inside Kim Kardashian’s Daughter Chicago’s Minnie Mouse-Themed 2nd Birthday Party: Face Paint, Tea Cups and More

By
Inside Kim Kardashian’s Daughter Chicago’s Minnie Mouse-Themed 2nd Birthday Party
 Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
10
5 / 10

Twinning With True

Khloé’s daughter rocked face paint and Minnie ears just like her cousin.

Back to top