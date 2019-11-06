Cracking Down

“The kids are getting older,” the E! personality said in a November 2019 episode of The Real. “[West is] very cautious of what we have in the house. He got rid of TVs in the kids’ rooms and removed makeup from North’s room. He’s had this epiphany of being — not that he wasn’t an amazing dad — but being a little bit more strict as a dad and a being more forceful on the imagery that’s in our household and what they see. … There’s that fine line of staying firm and doing what you feel comfortable with, and I take a little bit of him, I respect what he’s saying and totally compromise.”