Distinct Darlings

The Skims creator called her kids “so different” in a September 2021 Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance, explaining, “[Chicago] is my girliest girl that loves pink and purple and makeup. Chi Chi is my little princess. Anything princess, anything girly girl. … Saint is, like, a video game tech whiz, amazing. Psalm is really into Paw Patrol and cars. … [North is] into Hot Topic. She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath. She’s just, like, a full goth girl.”