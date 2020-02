Miracle Baby

In February 2020, Kardashian described her first pregnancy on Laura Wasser’s “All Fair” podcast, explaining, “I went in and there was no heartbeat and [the doctor] said, ‘Oh, you had a miscarriage.’ And then Thanksgiving morning I came in to do [a D&C] and he said, ‘There’s a heartbeat.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, my God. This is a sign, it’s Thanksgiving morning.’ So we ended up, obviously, having North.”