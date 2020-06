She Means Business

Just because her kids are Kardashians doesn’t mean they’ll have it easy! “I was saying that earlier to my friends, ‘I wonder what [North’s] first job is gonna be,’” the Selfish author told ES magazine in October 2014. “And they were like, ‘What? She’s gonna have a job?’ and I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? Of course she is.’ She will have to work for what she wants.”