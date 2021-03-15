Moms

Kim Kardashian’s Greatest Quotes About Motherhood

Kim Kardashian Gets Real About Challenging Year Parenting Amid Kanye West Divorce
Slowing Her Roll

“Just the amount of time that me and all my parent friends have all spent with our children has been so beautiful that we get this time,” Kardashian said of parenting during the pandemic in a March 2021 Good Morning Vogue appearance. “I always try to look at things in a positive way. Even though it has been such a challenging year, it’s a time to regenerate, get creative, spend so much time with family. Just this time I’ve been able to spend with my children has been priceless.” 

