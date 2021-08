Ups and Downs

“They get along so well and have so much love for each other,” Kim told Parents magazine of her four children in August 2021. “It reminds me of growing up with Kourtney, Khloé and Rob. There’s something so special about having a big family, and I’m happy my babies get that experience the way I did.”

She added that the hardest part of being a mother of four is “keeping their rooms neat and organized, especially their closets.”