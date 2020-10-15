Family Time

Kimberly Van Der Beek Gives Tour of Her and James’ New Family Property in Texas

By
Kimberly Van Der Beek Gives Tour of Her and James Van Der Beek New Family Property in Texas
 Courtesy Kimberly Van Der Beek/Instagram
12
12 / 12
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Jungle Gym

“Josh is all the way up there,” Kimberly said, showing her son climbing.

Back to top