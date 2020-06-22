Dads

Kimberly Van Der Beek Honors ‘Best Daddy on Planet Earth’ James Van Der Beek After Heartbreaking Miscarriage Announcement

By
Kimberly Van Der Beek Honors Fathers Day Miscarriage Announcement
 Courtesy of Kimberly Van Der Beek/Instagram
8
7 / 8

Biggest Fans

The TV star always makes time for his little ones — even during a busy day on set.

Back to top