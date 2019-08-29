Babies Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Introduce Son Ennis at Her Walk of Fame Ceremony By Erin Crabtree August 29, 2019 MEGA 5 6 / 5 Future Heartthrob Ennis stole the show while accompanying his parents to his famous mom’s big day. Back to top More News Simone Biles Breaks Her Silence on Brother Tevin Biles-Thomas’ Arrest for Triple Murder Amanda Stanton Details Relationships With Josh Murray, Robby Hayes, Ben Higgins and More Exes in ‘Now Accepting Roses’: 10 Revelations Kristen Stewart Reflects on Robert Pattinson Relationship: ‘So Much Was Taken From Us’ More News