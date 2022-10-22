August 2021

“I think we’re all thanking our lucky stars for that one. I met my wife, my child is a direct result of Game of Thrones,” the England native said of his appreciation for the HBO series during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. “I still have very, very good friends from that show. It did nothing but wonders for me.”

Harington further added that welcoming his son in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic had a special meaning. He explained, “I had a quite profound and amazing experience during this last year and a half. And yeah, of course, it was anxiety-inducing and strange and odd and I didn’t see my friends and family, but on the whole, my friends and family are all healthy, I’m now a father. On the whole, I had a very lucky experience over the past year and a half. I know others who haven’t.”