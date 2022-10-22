August 2021

“Anyone who’s a parent will know, you get so much advice leading up to it,” Harington quipped during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “And it’s all useless. It’s all useless. It’s stuff like, ‘It’s gonna be great, you’re gonna love it, what a wonderful thing.’ No one tells you that essentially, at first anyway, what it is is you get a new roommate just dumped into your life who you’ve not interviewed [or] knows any of your house rules.”

Harington has since come around to fatherhood, telling host Jimmy Fallon that he loves seeing his little one wake up with a giant smile on his face.