September 2022

“[Dads] are now becoming more involved in child raising, and as a modern father, there is a real feeling of being a bystander at times,” Harington told Entertainment Weekly at the Toronto International Film Festival about why he was keen to play a new dad in Baby Ruby. “You are not actively involved in the process of growing the child, and there can be a real feeling of not knowing what is going on, what emotions are happening, what the mother or your partner is going through.”

He added: “I knew I was going to care for the baby I had, but I don’t know whether it was instant love. It was a stranger that had been planted into my house, now I had to look after the stranger, and the stranger was keeping me up all night. It takes time to grow love, to get to know someone.”

Harington and Leslie’s son was 19 months at the time of the interview and had begun “tottering around just naming things” around the house. “It’s the most astonishing thing, it really is,” the actor gushed.