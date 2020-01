Legend in the Making

Gianna “for sure” wanted to play in the WNBA, he told Jimmy Kimmel in October 2018. “The best thing that happens is we’ll go out, and fans will come up to me and she’ll be standing next to me,” Kobe said. “And they’ll be like, ‘Hey, you gotta have a boy. You and Vanessa gotta have a boy to carry on the tradition, the legacy. And she is like, ‘Oy, I got this. You don’t need a boy for that, I got this.’ I’m like, ‘That’s right, you got this.’”