In Memoriam Look Back at Kobe Bryant’s Close Bond With Daughter Gianna Before Fatal Helicopter Crash: Pics By Riley Cardoza January 27, 2020 Lenny Ignelzi/AP/Shutterstock 10 2 / 10 Best Buds The little one sat on Kobe’s shoulders. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Beauty Brand the Kardashians Made Famous Has a Futuristic Moisturizer How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News