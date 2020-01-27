In Memoriam

Look Back at Kobe Bryant’s Close Bond With Daughter Gianna Before Fatal Helicopter Crash: Pics

By
Vanessa Laine, Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and Natalia Bryant Tribeca Talks Storytellers Kobe Bryant Close Bond With Daughter Gianna
 Joe Russo/Shutterstock
10
6 / 10

Family Affair

Kobe brought Vanessa, Natalia and Gianna to the Tribeca Talks Storytellers event in 2017.

Back to top