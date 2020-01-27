In Memoriam Look Back at Kobe Bryant’s Close Bond With Daughter Gianna Before Fatal Helicopter Crash: Pics By Riley Cardoza January 27, 2020 Mark J Terrill/AP/Shutterstock 10 3 / 10 Lots of Laughs She giggled in his lap while Vanessa tickled her during the 2012 Summer Olympics. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Beauty Brand the Kardashians Made Famous Has a Futuristic Moisturizer How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News