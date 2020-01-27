In Memoriam

Kobe Bryant’s Sweetest Moments With His Wife Vanessa Bryant and 4 Daughters: Pics

By
Like Father, Like Daughter Kobe Bryant Family Album Bianka
 Courtesy of Kobe Bryant/Iinstagram
16
7 / 16

Like Father, Like Daughter

Kobe adorably showed Bianka how to make elephant noises in a January 2018 video.

Back to top