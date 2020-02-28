In Memoriam Kobe Bryant’s Sweetest Moments With His Wife Vanessa Bryant and 4 Daughters: Pics By Riley Cardoza February 28, 2020 Courtesy of Vanessa Bryant/Instagram 28 13 / 28 Proud Papa Kobe sent Natalia off to homecoming in October 2018. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Is Now Streaming: Watch Episode 2 How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston La Adelita Tequila: The Hottest New Drink in Aspen More News