In Memoriam Kobe Bryant’s Sweetest Moments With His Wife Vanessa Bryant and 4 Daughters: Pics By Riley Cardoza February 28, 2020 Courtesy of Vanessa Bryant/Instagram 28 21 / 28 Spooky Season The couple visited a theme park with their kids ahead of Halloween. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Is Now Streaming: Watch Episode 2 How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston La Adelita Tequila: The Hottest New Drink in Aspen More News