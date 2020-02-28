In Memoriam Kobe Bryant’s Sweetest Moments With His Wife Vanessa Bryant and 4 Daughters: Pics By Riley Cardoza February 28, 2020 Courtesy of Vanessa Bryant/Instagram 28 7 / 28 Too Cute Bianca smiled in his arms during the tropical vacation. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Is Now Streaming: Watch Episode 2 How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston La Adelita Tequila: The Hottest New Drink in Aspen More News