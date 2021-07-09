Kids

Kardashian Family Wishes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Daughter Penelope Happy 9th Birthday

By
Kardashian Family Wishes Kourtney Kardashian Scott Disick Daughter Penelope Happy 9th Birthday
 Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
6
5 / 6
podcast
Gummy_Ad_71621_600x338

Khloé Kardashian

Kourtney commented on her sister’s post with a red heart emoji.

Back to top