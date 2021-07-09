Kids

Kardashian Family Wishes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Daughter Penelope Happy 9th Birthday

By
Kardashian Family Wishes Kourtney Kardashian Scott Disick Daughter Penelope Happy 9th Birthday
 Courtesy Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
6
6 / 6
podcast
Gummy_Ad_71621_600x338

Kourtney Kardashian

The former reality star celebrated Penelope with ice cream.

Back to top