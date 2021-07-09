Kids Kardashian Family Wishes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Daughter Penelope Happy 9th Birthday By Riley Cardoza July 9, 2021 Courtesy Kris Jenner/Instagram 6 4 / 6 Kris Jenner The talent manager shared a three-generation photo with Kourtney and Penelope. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Relationship Timeline From ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ to Today That J. Lo Glow! See Photos of Jennifer Lopez’s Stunning Transformation Over the Years More News