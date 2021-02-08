Kids Kourtney Kardashian Shares Beach Pics of BFFs Penelope and North: ‘Daydreaming’ By Riley Cardoza February 8, 2021 Penelope Disick and North West. Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram 3 2 / 3 BFFs The pair played on the shore. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Is ’90 Day Fiance’ Scripted? Cast Members Reveal If the Show and Couples Are Real Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! 7 Books From Amazon That Will Inspire Creative New Hobbies More News