No Offense

The reality star opened up about being the subject of pregnancy rumors during an Instagram Live in April 2020, noting at the time that she “didn’t take offense” to the online chatter. “I knew that I didn’t look pregnant in my opinion,” she explained. “I’ve been pregnant three times. I know what my body looks like when I’m pregnant. To me, it’s very feminine to have curves and I embrace my body.”

Earlier that month, Kourtney told fans to “put the blessing out there” after denying baby No. 4 was joining the family.