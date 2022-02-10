‘Proud’ Mom

“I commented back and said, ‘This is the shape of my body. I gained a few pounds over [coronavirus] quarantine time, and I love my body and I’m proud of my shape and I’m obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body.’ I don’t think I look pregnant at all,” the former E! personality said in a May 2020 YouTube video, recalling how she shut down haters. “We’re all shaped differently and that’s my body and I’m proud of it, so that’s how I respond to the negative comments. It’s not always easy.”