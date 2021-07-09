Family Time

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Bonding With Each Other’s Kids: Photos

By
Travis Barker Teaches Kourtney Kardashian Daughter Penelope to Play New Drum Set 3
Penelope Disick and Travis Barker Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
5
1 / 5
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

Mini Musician

Barker taught Penelope to play her personalized pink drum set on her 9th birthday in July 2021.

Back to top