Kids

Kourtney Kardashian’s Family Celebrates Her and Scott Disick’s Daughter Penelope’s 8th Birthday

By
Kourtney Kardashian Family Celebrates Her Daughter Penelope 8th Birthday
 Courtesy Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram; Shutterstock
3
3 / 3

Kourtney Kardashian

The reality star made “birthdays pancakes” for her daughter with sprinkles and whipped cream.

Back to top