March 2022

Kardashian told her mom, Kris Jenner, about her IVF journey in a clip of The Kardashians, saying that it had not been an “amazing” experience. “Every single person on social media is always like ‘Kourtney’s pregnant, Kourtney’s pregnant, Kourtney’s gained so much weight,’” she said in the footage. “It’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re actually going through. The medication they’re giving me, they put me into menopause. … Literally into menopause.”