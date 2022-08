May 2019

Shepard posted a throwback picture of Bell and Lincoln in celebration of Mother’s Day. “Thank you, thank you, thank you. You are the most wonderful Mom, and I will be forever grateful to you for creating our love bugs,” he wrote. “All of their best ingredients are from you. You are the softest, safest place for all three of us to hide. I love you. Happy Mother’s Day ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.”