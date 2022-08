August 2022

Cavallari celebrated her son Camden’s 10th birthday with a sweet Instagram post. “You have grown into such an amazing young man,” the proud mom captioned an August 2022 snap. In the photos, she kissed the preteen on the cheek and showed the pair clinking glasses over a celebratory meal.

“You are kind, smart, funny, talented, laid-back, effortlessly cool, and have the biggest heart out of anyone I know,” she added. “Keep shining my love. I love you.”