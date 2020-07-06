Family Time Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s Sweetest Moments With Their 3 Kids: Family Album By Maria Fitzsimons July 6, 2020 Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram 15 15 / 15 July 2020 The fashion designer celebrated a “beautiful 4th” of July with her three children. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News This One-Piece Swimsuit Is So Flattering, You’ll Never Want to Take it Off This Family-Friendly Virtual Pet Game Will Be The Next Hit Of Your Household! This Affordable Kaftan From Amazon Is Giving Us Serious Zara Vibes More News