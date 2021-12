November 2021

Cavallari told her daughter to “keep shining” on her 6th birthday in November 2021, writing via Instagram: “Saylor, it feels like yesterday I held you in my arms for the very first time. Now, you’ve blossomed into the sweetest little girl who is strong willed, independent, kind, loving and always wanting to help others. I’m so thankful to be your mama. You light up the room.”