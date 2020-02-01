Birthdays

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Her Daughter Stormi’s 2nd Birthday: ‘My Life Changed Forever’

By
Kylie Jenner Celebrates Her Daughter Stormi's 2nd Birthday
 Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram
8
1 / 8

Sweet Tooth

Kylie shared a photo of some baked goods that read “Happy Birthday Stormi.”

Back to top