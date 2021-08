A ‘KUTWK’ Reunion Cheers

A handful of fans suspected something was afoot during the KUWTK reunion. During the second part of the tell-all special, the Kardashian-Jenners closed out filming with a tequila toast. However, after seeing a snap of Kylie’s sisters downing their drinks via Instagram without her, many fans wondered via Instagram comments if the Kendall+Kylie designer ended up partaking or if there was a reason she skipped out on drinking.