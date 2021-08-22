A Sweet, Family-Centric Tribute From Khloe

Many fans were quick to note via Instagram comments that sister Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram tribute had a surprising number of “baby” or familial mentions. “May you continue to be surrounded by blessings, love, health, happiness and laughter,” Khloe wrote at the time. “I will love you until the end of time, my baby girl!” After mentioning the phrase “baby girl” several times in the post, fans wondered if there was a deeper meaning behind the repetition.