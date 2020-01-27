Pics Kylie Jenner and Stormi’s Sweetest Mother-Daughter Moments Over the Years By Riley Cardoza January 27, 2020 Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram 19 3 / 19 Fall Fun In October, Kylie and the rapper spent time at a pumpkin patch with their little one. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Beauty Brand the Kardashians Made Famous Has a Futuristic Moisturizer How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News