Pics Kylie Jenner and Stormi’s Sweetest Mother-Daughter Moments Over the Years By Riley Cardoza January 27, 2020 Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram 19 19 / 19 Hair Care The makeup mogul did her daughter’s hair ahead of her January 2020 Stormi Collection party. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Beauty Brand the Kardashians Made Famous Has a Futuristic Moisturizer How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News